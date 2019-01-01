QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.53 - 0.66
Mkt Cap
42.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.34
Shares
79.5M
Outstanding
IRRAS AB is a commercial-stage medical technology company. The company develops and sells medical equipment for the treatment of brain pathologies, including a device for drainage and monitoring of intracranial pressure. Its product IRRAflow CNS System combines an External Drainage System, an ICP Monitor, and an Occlusion Solution Mechanism into a single, integrated device. It is easy to operate and provides a safe and effective system for intracranial fluid evacuation. Its geographical segments are Germany, Europe (excluding Germany), United States, and Other countries.

Analyst Ratings

IRRAS Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IRRAS (IRRAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IRRAS (OTCEM: IRRAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IRRAS's (IRRAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IRRAS.

Q

What is the target price for IRRAS (IRRAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IRRAS

Q

Current Stock Price for IRRAS (IRRAF)?

A

The stock price for IRRAS (OTCEM: IRRAF) is $0.53 last updated Wed Nov 17 2021 18:39:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IRRAS (IRRAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IRRAS.

Q

When is IRRAS (OTCEM:IRRAF) reporting earnings?

A

IRRAS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IRRAS (IRRAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IRRAS.

Q

What sector and industry does IRRAS (IRRAF) operate in?

A

IRRAS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.