IRRAS AB is a commercial-stage medical technology company. The company develops and sells medical equipment for the treatment of brain pathologies, including a device for drainage and monitoring of intracranial pressure. Its product IRRAflow CNS System combines an External Drainage System, an ICP Monitor, and an Occlusion Solution Mechanism into a single, integrated device. It is easy to operate and provides a safe and effective system for intracranial fluid evacuation. Its geographical segments are Germany, Europe (excluding Germany), United States, and Other countries.