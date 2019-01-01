QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Integrated Drilling Equipment Holdings Corp provides products and services to customers in the oil and gas industry both domestically and internationally. It operates in two segments: Electrical Products & Services and Drilling Products & Services.

Integrated Drilling Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Integrated Drilling (IRIG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Integrated Drilling (OTCEM: IRIG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Integrated Drilling's (IRIG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Integrated Drilling.

Q

What is the target price for Integrated Drilling (IRIG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Integrated Drilling

Q

Current Stock Price for Integrated Drilling (IRIG)?

A

The stock price for Integrated Drilling (OTCEM: IRIG) is $0.05 last updated Thu Nov 04 2021 18:02:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Integrated Drilling (IRIG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Integrated Drilling.

Q

When is Integrated Drilling (OTCEM:IRIG) reporting earnings?

A

Integrated Drilling does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Integrated Drilling (IRIG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Integrated Drilling.

Q

What sector and industry does Integrated Drilling (IRIG) operate in?

A

Integrated Drilling is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.