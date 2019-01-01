iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for iQIYI
The latest price target for iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) was reported by Benchmark on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting IQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.51% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) was provided by Benchmark, and iQIYI upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of iQIYI, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for iQIYI was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest iQIYI (IQ) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price iQIYI (IQ) is trading at is $4.56, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
