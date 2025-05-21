IQIYI Shares Slide After Q1 Earnings: What's Going On?

Shares of iQIYI Inc – ADR IQ fell 7% to $1.73 on Wednesday following the release of its first-quarter earnings report.

What To Know: The Chinese streaming giant posted earnings of 4 cents per share, beating analyst expectations of 3 cents per share, but earnings were down 67% from 12 cents a year ago. Revenue came in at $990.3 million, topping estimates of $973.7 million, though this marked a 10% year-over-year decline.

The company's net income dropped sharply to $25.1 million from $655.3 million last year. Operating income also fell to $47.1 million, with a margin of 5%, down from 12% in the first quarter of 2024.

Revenue from membership services and advertising dropped 8% and 10%, respectively, while content distribution revenue plunged 32%. However, the other revenue segment rose 16% year-over-year.

Despite the decline, CEO Gong Yu highlighted strong sequential revenue and profit growth, and CFO Jun Wang noted improvements in the company's capital structure. The sharp decline in year-over-year earnings and revenue appeared to weigh heavily on investor sentiment during Wednesday trading.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, IQ has a 52-week high of $5.10 and a 52-week low of $1.50.