iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 03:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iQIYI beat estimated earnings by 70.91%, reporting an EPS of $-0.032 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was down $54.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iQIYI's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.32 -0.34 -0.34 -0.36 EPS Actual -0.35 -0.34 -0.27 -0.25 Revenue Estimate 1.15B 1.19B 1.14B 1.18B Revenue Actual 1.20B 1.20B 1.20B 1.20B

