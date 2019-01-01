iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 03:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
iQIYI beat estimated earnings by 70.91%, reporting an EPS of $-0.032 versus an estimate of $-0.11.
Revenue was down $54.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at iQIYI's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.32
|-0.34
|-0.34
|-0.36
|EPS Actual
|-0.35
|-0.34
|-0.27
|-0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|1.15B
|1.19B
|1.14B
|1.18B
|Revenue Actual
|1.20B
|1.20B
|1.20B
|1.20B
