Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Intrepid Potash
Intrepid Potash Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) was reported by UBS on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting IPI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -60.03% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) was provided by UBS, and Intrepid Potash maintained their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Intrepid Potash, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Intrepid Potash was filed on January 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Intrepid Potash (IPI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $23.00 to $25.00. The current price Intrepid Potash (IPI) is trading at is $62.55, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
