Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 2
EPS
$2.320
Quarterly Revenue
$104.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$104.4M
Earnings History
Intrepid Potash Questions & Answers
When is Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) reporting earnings?
Intrepid Potash (IPI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.30, which beat the estimate of $-0.60.
What were Intrepid Potash’s (NYSE:IPI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $43.9M, which beat the estimate of $41.3M.
