Indivior (OTC:INVVY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.300
Quarterly Revenue
$207M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$207M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Indivior using advanced sorting and filters.
Indivior Questions & Answers
When is Indivior (OTCPK:INVVY) reporting earnings?
Indivior (INVVY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Indivior (OTCPK:INVVY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Indivior’s (OTCPK:INVVY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $288M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
