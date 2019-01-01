INVO Bioscience Inc operates as a medical device company focused on the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) marketplace that is creating simplified, lower-cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. The company has developed the INVOcell device and procedure, the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system granted FDA clearance in the United States used for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors.