Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
INVO Bioscience Inc operates as a medical device company focused on the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) marketplace that is creating simplified, lower-cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. The company has developed the INVOcell device and procedure, the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system granted FDA clearance in the United States used for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors.

INVO Bioscience Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy INVO Bioscience (INVO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ: INVO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are INVO Bioscience's (INVO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for INVO Bioscience (INVO) stock?

A

The latest price target for INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ: INVO) was reported by Maxim Group on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting INVO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 126.54% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for INVO Bioscience (INVO)?

A

The stock price for INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ: INVO) is $3.09 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does INVO Bioscience (INVO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for INVO Bioscience.

Q

When is INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) reporting earnings?

A

INVO Bioscience’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is INVO Bioscience (INVO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for INVO Bioscience.

Q

What sector and industry does INVO Bioscience (INVO) operate in?

A

INVO Bioscience is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.