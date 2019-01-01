INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for INVO Bioscience
INVO Bioscience Questions & Answers
The latest price target for INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ: INVO) was reported by Roth Capital on April 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting INVO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 111.51% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ: INVO) was provided by Roth Capital, and INVO Bioscience downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of INVO Bioscience, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for INVO Bioscience was filed on April 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest INVO Bioscience (INVO) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $2.00. The current price INVO Bioscience (INVO) is trading at is $0.95, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
