INVO Bioscience
(NASDAQ:INVO)
0.9456
0.0456[5.07%]
At close: Jun 6
0.96
0.0144[1.52%]
After Hours: 9:22AM EDT
Day High/Low0.9 - 1
52 Week High/Low0.85 - 5.43
Open / Close1 / 0.95
Float / Outstanding11.6M / 12.1M
Vol / Avg.123.8K / 50.7K
Mkt Cap11.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.68
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.03
Total Float11.6M

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

INVO Bioscience reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 16

EPS

$-0.230

Quarterly Revenue

$162.6K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$162.6K

Earnings Recap

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

INVO Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.25.

Revenue was down $521.92 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 6.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at INVO Bioscience's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.20 -0.19 -0.17
EPS Actual 0.03 -0.24 -0.17 -0.25
Revenue Estimate 210.00K 330.00K 410.00K 590.00K
Revenue Actual 3.05M 218.87K 208.47K 684.52K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of INVO Bioscience using advanced sorting and filters.

INVO Bioscience Questions & Answers

Q
When is INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) reporting earnings?
A

INVO Bioscience (INVO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.36, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were INVO Bioscience’s (NASDAQ:INVO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $336.1K, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.