INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

INVO Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.25.

Revenue was down $521.92 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 6.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at INVO Bioscience's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.20 -0.19 -0.17 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.24 -0.17 -0.25 Revenue Estimate 210.00K 330.00K 410.00K 590.00K Revenue Actual 3.05M 218.87K 208.47K 684.52K

