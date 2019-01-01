QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/155.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.52 - 29.59
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
140.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 11:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 6:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 5:09PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 5:08PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 7:14AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Instructure Holdings Inc is an education technology company dedicated towards helping everyone learn together. it amplify the power of teaching and elevate the learning process, leading to improved student outcomes. The company supports more than 30 million educators and learners at more than 6,000 organizations around the world.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1900.340 0.1500
REV107.820M110.593M2.773M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Instructure Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Instructure Holdings (INST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Instructure Holdings (NYSE: INST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Instructure Holdings's (INST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Instructure Holdings (INST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Instructure Holdings (NYSE: INST) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting INST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.11% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Instructure Holdings (INST)?

A

The stock price for Instructure Holdings (NYSE: INST) is $20.93 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Instructure Holdings (INST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Instructure Holdings.

Q

When is Instructure Holdings (NYSE:INST) reporting earnings?

A

Instructure Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Instructure Holdings (INST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Instructure Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Instructure Holdings (INST) operate in?

A

Instructure Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.