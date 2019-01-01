Instructure Holdings (NYSE:INST), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 2
EPS
$0.280
Quarterly Revenue
$113.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$113.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Instructure Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
Instructure Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Instructure Holdings (NYSE:INST) reporting earnings?
Instructure Holdings (INST) is scheduled to report earnings on August 16, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Instructure Holdings (NYSE:INST)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.32, which beat the estimate of $-0.35.
What were Instructure Holdings’s (NYSE:INST) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $38M, which beat the estimate of $37.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.