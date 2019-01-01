Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Innodata
Innodata Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on July 26, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting INOD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Innodata (NASDAQ: INOD) was provided by Noble Capital Markets, and Innodata downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Innodata, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Innodata was filed on July 26, 2013 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 26, 2014.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Innodata (INOD) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Innodata (INOD) is trading at is $5.75, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.