Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) was reported by Keybanc on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting INN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.72% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) was provided by Keybanc, and Summit Hotel Properties maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Summit Hotel Properties, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Summit Hotel Properties was filed on January 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Summit Hotel Properties (INN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $12.00. The current price Summit Hotel Properties (INN) is trading at is $9.18, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
