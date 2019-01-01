ING Groep (NYSE:ING), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ING Groep
ING Groep Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ING Groep (NYSE: ING) was reported by Barclays on March 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ING to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ING Groep (NYSE: ING) was provided by Barclays, and ING Groep upgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ING Groep, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ING Groep was filed on March 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ING Groep (ING) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price ING Groep (ING) is trading at is $11.19, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
