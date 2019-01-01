Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting INFI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 316.67% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Infinity Pharmaceuticals maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Infinity Pharmaceuticals was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.00 to $3.00. The current price Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) is trading at is $0.72, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
