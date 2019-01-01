Inficon Holding AG
(OTCPK:IFCNF)
$1056.65
0[0.00%]
At close: Nov 30
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 9.000Mkt Cap2.583B
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range1.057K - 1.057K

Inficon Holding Stock (OTC:IFCNF), Quotes and News Summary

Inficon Holding Stock (OTC: IFCNF) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open-Close-
Vol / Avg.0 / 9.000Mkt Cap2.583B
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range1.057K - 1.057K
There is no recent news for this ticker
There are no press releases for this ticker
There is no partner content for this ticker
Q

How do I buy Inficon Holding (IFCNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inficon Holding (OTCPK: IFCNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Inficon Holding's (IFCNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inficon Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Inficon Holding (IFCNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inficon Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Inficon Holding (IFCNF)?

A

The stock price for Inficon Holding (OTCPK: IFCNF) is $1056.65 last updated November 30, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST.

Q

Does Inficon Holding (IFCNF) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Inficon Holding.

Q

When is Inficon Holding (OTCPK:IFCNF) reporting earnings?

A

Inficon Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inficon Holding (IFCNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inficon Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Inficon Holding (IFCNF) operate in?

A

Inficon Holding is in the Technology sector and Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.