Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for the treatment of specific cancers. The company's developed products and those under development include therapies targeting hematologic malignancies, or blood cancers; refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma; refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and solid tumors, including melanoma and non-small cell lung cancer. Infinity has a strategic partnership with AbbVie to develop some of its oncology-related treatments. The company operates in only one segment which is drug development.