Salesforce CRM is in the news with its $8 billion buyout of data management company Informatica INFA, an ambitious foray into the AI and data integration business. But the tech behemoth isn’t only in the spotlight for the deal –investors are also eagerly awaiting its fiscal Q1 2026 earnings release, due after the market close Wednesday. Between a fresh M&A appetite and expanding AI roots, CRM-focused funds could be on the cusp of a data-driven rally.

ETFs In The Spotlight

The Informatica acquisition and the expected earnings release have implications for a number of ETFs that have big stakes in Salesforce:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF IGV: 7.4% weightage

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund FDN: 5.4% weightage

FT Vest Dow Jones Internet & Target Income ETF FDND: 5.4% weightage

These ETFs would stand to benefit if Salesforce’s quarterly earnings beat or meet forecasts and if the market perceives the Informatica acquisition as a strategic play in the growing AI space.

Can Salesforce Deliver?

Analysts are calling for Salesforce to post adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.55 on revenue of $9.75 billion, improving year over year from $2.44 EPS and $9.13 billion in revenue. Such a performance would demonstrate the company’s ongoing growth trend, but at a more tempered rate than what it experienced during its previous years of explosive expansion.

The earnings announcement is especially important since it will give us clues on how Salesforce’s recent strategic actions, such as acquiring Informatica, will affect its financial well-being and competitive standing in the AI-powered enterprise software industry.

Bottom Line

The dual emphasis by Salesforce on strategic acquisitions as well as strong earnings performance make it an important contributor to the AI and enterprise software industries. Both investors and ETF observers will be listening to the Q1 earnings announcement for signals about the direction of the company and the wider ramifications for tech-themed investment vehicles.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock