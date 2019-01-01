Informatica (NYSE:INFA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.200
Quarterly Revenue
$362.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$362.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Informatica using advanced sorting and filters.
Informatica Questions & Answers
When is Informatica (NYSE:INFA) reporting earnings?
Informatica (INFA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Informatica (NYSE:INFA)?
The Actual EPS was $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.18.
What were Informatica’s (NYSE:INFA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $361.8M, which missed the estimate of $362.3M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.