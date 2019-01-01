Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics
Indaptus Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INDP) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting INDP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 470.34% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INDP) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Indaptus Therapeutics their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Indaptus Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Indaptus Therapeutics was filed on January 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP) rating was a with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP) is trading at is $2.63, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.