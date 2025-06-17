Indonesia Energy (INDO) Stock Surges 40% As Mideast Tensions Spike Oil Prices

Shares of Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd INDO are trading higher by 40% to $5.59 Tuesday afternoon, catching the eye of investors and trending across social media platforms. Tuesday’s rise comes as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East spark fears of a wider conflict, driving crude oil prices higher.

What To Know: Indonesia Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily located in Indonesia.

The company holds key assets, including the Kruh Block, a producing oil field, and the Citarum Block, a natural gas exploration area. As a producer of crude oil, the company’s revenue is directly tied to the commodity’s market price.

Tuesday’s surge in INDO’s stock is linked to market anxiety following comments from President Donald Trump, which hinted at a potentially significant U.S. response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. The prospect of an expanding conflict in the crucial oil-producing region of the Middle East threatens to disrupt global supply.

This fear has pushed oil prices upward, directly benefiting producers like Indonesia Energy. Investors are betting that sustained higher oil prices will translate into increased revenues and profitability for the company, likely fueling the significant buying pressure seen today.

Price Action: Indonesia Energy’s trading volume has surged past 23 million shares late Tuesday, easily exceeding its 100-day average volume of approximately 1.14 million shares. Additionally, the short interest in Indonesia Energy is 5.77% of the float, representing 470,914 shares sold short.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, INDO has a 52-week high of $6.07 and a 52-week low of $2.06.

