Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Independent Bank
The latest price target for Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $88.00 expecting INDB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.15% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Independent Bank downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Independent Bank, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Independent Bank was filed on October 25, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 25, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Independent Bank (INDB) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $82.00 to $88.00. The current price Independent Bank (INDB) is trading at is $83.69, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
