Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 21
EPS
$1.230
Quarterly Revenue
$163.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$161.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Independent Bank using advanced sorting and filters.
Independent Bank Questions & Answers
When is Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) reporting earnings?
Independent Bank (INDB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)?
The Actual EPS was $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.80.
What were Independent Bank’s (NASDAQ:INDB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $85.2M, which beat the estimate of $84.1M.
