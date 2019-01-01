International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for International Money
International Money Questions & Answers
The latest price target for International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) was reported by JMP Securities on March 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting IMXI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.99% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) was provided by JMP Securities, and International Money maintained their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of International Money, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for International Money was filed on March 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest International Money (IMXI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $20.00 to $24.00. The current price International Money (IMXI) is trading at is $20.34, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
