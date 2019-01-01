International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

International Money beat estimated earnings by 30.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $20.09 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 8.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at International Money's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.29 0.27 0.22 EPS Actual 0.40 0.40 0.39 0.27 Revenue Estimate 121.79M 116.68M 105.96M 92.20M Revenue Actual 127.17M 120.71M 116.75M 94.58M

