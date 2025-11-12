Section,Of,A,Financial,Newspaper,Titled,Key,Movers
Pharming Group Posts Upbeat Q3 Results, Joins On Holding, BigBear.ai Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Pharming Group N.V. (NASDAQ:PHAR) rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Pharming Group shares jumped 5.9% to $17.17 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) shares jumped 23% to $43.27 after the company reported upbeat third-quarter results and issued FY2025 sales guidance above expectations.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) gained 20.1% to $7.28. BigBear.ai recently reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and announced the acquisition of Ask Sage.
  • McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH) gained 17.4% to $13.35 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results and raised its FY26 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) jumped 15.7% to $11.00 following quarterly results.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) gained 13.6% to $25.65.
  • Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) gained 10% to $1.5855.
  • CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) gained 7% to $11.96 following third-quarter results.

