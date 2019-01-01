ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$1.180
Quarterly Revenue
$235M
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$7B
Earnings History
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Questions & Answers
When is ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) reporting earnings?
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.01, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s (NASDAQ:IMOS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $149.5M, which missed the estimate of $157.2M.
