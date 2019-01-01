ñol

Imunon
(NASDAQ:IMNN)
$1.74
-0.09[-4.92%]
At close: Sep 22
$2.08
0.3400[19.54%]
After Hours: 9:28AM EDT
Day Range1.73 - 1.8752 Wk Range1.75 - 1.99Open / Close1.87 / 1.75Float / Outstanding7.1M / 7.1M
Vol / Avg.35K / 63KMkt Cap12.4MP/E-50d Avg. Price1.83
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float7.1MEPS-0.87

Imunon Stock (NASDAQ:IMNN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Imunon reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 15

EPS

$-0.870

Quarterly Revenue

$125K

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$500K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Imunon using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Imunon Questions & Answers

Q
When is Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) reporting earnings?
A

Imunon (IMNN) is scheduled to report earnings on November 14, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 15, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-5.85, which beat the estimate of $-6.45.

Q
What were Imunon’s (NASDAQ:IMNN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $125K, which beat the estimate of $60K.

