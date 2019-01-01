Iliad (OTC:ILIAY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Iliad
Iliad Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Iliad (OTC: ILIAY) was reported by HSBC on August 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting ILIAY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Iliad (OTC: ILIAY) was provided by HSBC, and Iliad downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Iliad, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Iliad was filed on August 2, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 2, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Iliad (ILIAY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Iliad (ILIAY) is trading at is $10.35, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
