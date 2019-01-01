Innovative Ind Props (NYSE:IIPR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$2.040
Quarterly Revenue
$64.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$64.5M
Earnings History
Innovative Ind Props Questions & Answers
When is Innovative Ind Props (NYSE:IIPR) reporting earnings?
Innovative Ind Props (IIPR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Innovative Ind Props (NYSE:IIPR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Innovative Ind Props’s (NYSE:IIPR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
