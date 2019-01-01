Innovative Ind Props (NYSE:IIPR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Innovative Ind Props
Innovative Ind Props Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Innovative Ind Props (NYSE: IIPR) was reported by JMP Securities on June 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $190.00 expecting IIPR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.04% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Innovative Ind Props (NYSE: IIPR) was provided by JMP Securities, and Innovative Ind Props maintained their market outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Innovative Ind Props, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Innovative Ind Props was filed on June 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Innovative Ind Props (IIPR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $300.00 to $190.00. The current price Innovative Ind Props (IIPR) is trading at is $134.71, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
