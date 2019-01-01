i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for i3 Verticals (NASDAQ: IIIV) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.50 expecting IIIV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.32% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for i3 Verticals (NASDAQ: IIIV) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and i3 Verticals maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of i3 Verticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for i3 Verticals was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest i3 Verticals (IIIV) rating was a maintained with a price target of $26.50 to $25.50. The current price i3 Verticals (IIIV) is trading at is $23.76, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.