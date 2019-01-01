i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.370
Quarterly Revenue
$78.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$78.1M
Earnings History
i3 Verticals Questions & Answers
When is i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) reporting earnings?
i3 Verticals (IIIV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)?
The Actual EPS was $0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.18.
What were i3 Verticals’s (NASDAQ:IIIV) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $28.8M, which missed the estimate of $29.7M.
