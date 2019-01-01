Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Insteel Indus beat estimated earnings by 57.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.99 versus an estimate of $1.26.

Revenue was up $74.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 0.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Insteel Indus's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.94 0.76 0.48 EPS Actual 1.18 1.28 1 0.76 Revenue Estimate 153.99M 170.62M 154.97M 126.71M Revenue Actual 178.46M 171.26M 160.74M 139.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.