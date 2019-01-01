ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Insteel Indus
(NYSE:IIIN)
43.40
0.84[1.97%]
At close: Jun 6
43.27
-0.1300[-0.30%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low42.74 - 43.99
52 Week High/Low30.12 - 47.7
Open / Close43.08 / 43.27
Float / Outstanding15.6M / 19.4M
Vol / Avg.78.9K / 112.4K
Mkt Cap843.7M
P/E7.88
50d Avg. Price40.39
Div / Yield0.12/0.28%
Payout Ratio2.22
EPS2
Total Float15.6M

Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Insteel Indus reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 21

EPS

$1.990

Quarterly Revenue

$213.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$213.2M

Earnings Recap

 

Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Insteel Indus beat estimated earnings by 57.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.99 versus an estimate of $1.26.

Revenue was up $74.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 0.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Insteel Indus's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.91 0.94 0.76 0.48
EPS Actual 1.18 1.28 1 0.76
Revenue Estimate 153.99M 170.62M 154.97M 126.71M
Revenue Actual 178.46M 171.26M 160.74M 139.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Insteel Indus using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Insteel Indus Questions & Answers

Q
When is Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) reporting earnings?
A

Insteel Indus (IIIN) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.36, which missed the estimate of $0.56.

Q
What were Insteel Indus’s (NYSE:IIIN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $96.9M, which missed the estimate of $125.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.