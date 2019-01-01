QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Inception Growth Acquisition Ltd is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Inception Growth Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inception Growth (IGTAU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inception Growth (NASDAQ: IGTAU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Inception Growth's (IGTAU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inception Growth.

Q

What is the target price for Inception Growth (IGTAU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inception Growth

Q

Current Stock Price for Inception Growth (IGTAU)?

A

The stock price for Inception Growth (NASDAQ: IGTAU) is $10.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:35:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inception Growth (IGTAU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inception Growth.

Q

When is Inception Growth (NASDAQ:IGTAU) reporting earnings?

A

Inception Growth does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inception Growth (IGTAU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inception Growth.

Q

What sector and industry does Inception Growth (IGTAU) operate in?

A

Inception Growth is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.