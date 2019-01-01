|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited - Rights (NASDAQ: IGTAR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Inception Growth Acquisition Limited - Rights.
There is no analysis for Inception Growth Acquisition Limited - Rights
The stock price for Inception Growth Acquisition Limited - Rights (NASDAQ: IGTAR) is $0.16 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:51:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Inception Growth Acquisition Limited - Rights.
Inception Growth Acquisition Limited - Rights does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Inception Growth Acquisition Limited - Rights.
Inception Growth Acquisition Limited - Rights is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.