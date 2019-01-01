Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE:IFS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Intercorp Financial Servs
Intercorp Financial Servs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE: IFS) was reported by JP Morgan on August 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting IFS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE: IFS) was provided by JP Morgan, and Intercorp Financial Servs upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Intercorp Financial Servs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Intercorp Financial Servs was filed on August 11, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 11, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Intercorp Financial Servs (IFS) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Intercorp Financial Servs (IFS) is trading at is $26.53, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
