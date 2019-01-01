Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE:IFS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.4B
Earnings History
Intercorp Financial Servs Questions & Answers
When is Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE:IFS) reporting earnings?
Intercorp Financial Servs (IFS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE:IFS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.94, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Intercorp Financial Servs’s (NYSE:IFS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $363.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
