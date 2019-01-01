Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.560
Quarterly Revenue
$360.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$360.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Infrastructure and Energy using advanced sorting and filters.
Infrastructure and Energy Questions & Answers
When is Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) reporting earnings?
Infrastructure and Energy (IEA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.81, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Infrastructure and Energy’s (NASDAQ:IEA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $50.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
