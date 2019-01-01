Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc is a United States-based diversified infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise throughout the United States. The company operates in two segments the Renewables segment and the Specialty Civil segment. The Renewables segment which is the majority revenue generator provides EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries throughout the United States. While Specialty Civil segment offers heavy civil construction, environmental remediation, and rail infrastructure services all over the United States.