QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/20K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
25.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.8
Shares
128M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

5th Planet Games Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 5th Planet Games (IDGAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 5th Planet Games (OTCQB: IDGAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 5th Planet Games's (IDGAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 5th Planet Games.

Q

What is the target price for 5th Planet Games (IDGAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 5th Planet Games

Q

Current Stock Price for 5th Planet Games (IDGAF)?

A

The stock price for 5th Planet Games (OTCQB: IDGAF) is $0.2 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 17:21:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 5th Planet Games (IDGAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 5th Planet Games.

Q

When is 5th Planet Games (OTCQB:IDGAF) reporting earnings?

A

5th Planet Games does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 5th Planet Games (IDGAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 5th Planet Games.

Q

What sector and industry does 5th Planet Games (IDGAF) operate in?

A

5th Planet Games is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.