InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) was reported by Oppenheimer on July 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $90.00 expecting IDCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.20% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) was provided by Oppenheimer, and InterDigital initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of InterDigital, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for InterDigital was filed on July 16, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 16, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest InterDigital (IDCC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $90.00. The current price InterDigital (IDCC) is trading at is $66.57, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
