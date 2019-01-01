QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.3K
Div / Yield
0.07/2.00%
52 Wk
3.38 - 3.56
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
16.8
Open
-
P/E
8.53
EPS
1.08
Shares
600M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV produces, processes, markets, and sells poultry (chicken and eggs) in both Mexico and the United States. Additionally, it sells feed, swine, beef, turkey, and other products on a smaller scale. The company's poultry business begins with purchasing infant birds and raising the birds to maturity. Eggs are produced and worked into the production process. Industrias Bachoco operates its own feed mills to produce balanced feed for internal use, and to sell to third parties. Several production facilities and distribution centers are located throughout Mexico and the United States to minimize transportation costs, and the company sells through wholesalers, supermarkets, retail, and other niche marketing channels.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Industrias Bachoco SAB Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Industrias Bachoco SAB (IDBHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Industrias Bachoco SAB (OTCPK: IDBHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Industrias Bachoco SAB's (IDBHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Industrias Bachoco SAB.

Q

What is the target price for Industrias Bachoco SAB (IDBHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Industrias Bachoco SAB

Q

Current Stock Price for Industrias Bachoco SAB (IDBHF)?

A

The stock price for Industrias Bachoco SAB (OTCPK: IDBHF) is $3.55 last updated Mon Jan 10 2022 16:32:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Industrias Bachoco SAB (IDBHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Industrias Bachoco SAB.

Q

When is Industrias Bachoco SAB (OTCPK:IDBHF) reporting earnings?

A

Industrias Bachoco SAB does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Industrias Bachoco SAB (IDBHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Industrias Bachoco SAB.

Q

What sector and industry does Industrias Bachoco SAB (IDBHF) operate in?

A

Industrias Bachoco SAB is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.