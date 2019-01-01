QQQ
PARTS iD Inc is a technology-driven, digital commerce company focused on online retailer of automotive parts, components, and accessories. The product portfolio includes interior products, exterior products, wheels, body parts, audio & electronics, automotive tools, and other related products.

PARTS iD Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PARTS iD (ID) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PARTS iD (AMEX: ID) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PARTS iD's (ID) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PARTS iD.

Q

What is the target price for PARTS iD (ID) stock?

A

The latest price target for PARTS iD (AMEX: ID) was reported by DA Davidson on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.25 expecting ID to rise to within 12 months (a possible 110.40% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PARTS iD (ID)?

A

The stock price for PARTS iD (AMEX: ID) is $2.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:47:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PARTS iD (ID) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PARTS iD.

Q

When is PARTS iD (AMEX:ID) reporting earnings?

A

PARTS iD’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is PARTS iD (ID) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PARTS iD.

Q

What sector and industry does PARTS iD (ID) operate in?

A

PARTS iD is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.