IBM (NYSE:IBM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

IBM (NYSE:IBM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
IBM beat estimated earnings by 1.45%, reporting an EPS of $1.4 versus an estimate of $1.38.
Revenue was down $3.53 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 5.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at IBM's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.14
|2.50
|2.29
|1.63
|EPS Actual
|3.35
|2.52
|2.33
|1.77
|Revenue Estimate
|16.06B
|17.77B
|18.29B
|17.34B
|Revenue Actual
|16.70B
|17.62B
|18.75B
|17.73B
