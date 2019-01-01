QQQ
Range
10.82 - 10.86
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/10.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.15 - 11.25
Mkt Cap
338.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.86
P/E
26.57
EPS
0.22
Shares
31.3M
Outstanding
IBI Group Inc is a Canada-based engineering services provider. The company plans, designs, implements, as well as offers other consulting services and software development for its intelligence, buildings, and infrastructure business segments. It offers various services, including architecture, engineering, interiors, landscape architecture, planning, and urban design. Its geographical segments are Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, and other International.

IBI Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IBI Group (IBIBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IBI Group (OTCPK: IBIBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IBI Group's (IBIBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IBI Group.

Q

What is the target price for IBI Group (IBIBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IBI Group

Q

Current Stock Price for IBI Group (IBIBF)?

A

The stock price for IBI Group (OTCPK: IBIBF) is $10.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:02:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IBI Group (IBIBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IBI Group.

Q

When is IBI Group (OTCPK:IBIBF) reporting earnings?

A

IBI Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IBI Group (IBIBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IBI Group.

Q

What sector and industry does IBI Group (IBIBF) operate in?

A

IBI Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.