IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ:IBEX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for IBEX Holdings
IBEX Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ: IBEX) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting IBEX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.33% downside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ: IBEX) was provided by Piper Sandler, and IBEX Holdings maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of IBEX Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for IBEX Holdings was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest IBEX Holdings (IBEX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $20.00 to $17.00. The current price IBEX Holdings (IBEX) is trading at is $17.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.