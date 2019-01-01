ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
IBEX Holdings
(NASDAQ:IBEX)
17.77
0.20[1.14%]
At close: Jun 6
17.57
-0.2000[-1.13%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low17.73 - 17.99
52 Week High/Low10.77 - 22.9
Open / Close17.91 / 17.77
Float / Outstanding5.6M / 18.4M
Vol / Avg.14.5K / 15.8K
Mkt Cap327M
P/E14.89
50d Avg. Price16.03
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.36
Total Float5.6M

IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ:IBEX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

IBEX Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 18

EPS

$0.570

Quarterly Revenue

$129.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$129.1M

Earnings Recap

IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ:IBEX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

IBEX Holdings beat estimated earnings by 42.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.4.

Revenue was up $20.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 19.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IBEX Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.34 0.27 0.16 0.22
EPS Actual 0.27 0.05 0.31 0.32
Revenue Estimate 122.57M 112.75M 111.24M 110.41M
Revenue Actual 132.18M 108.57M 108.88M 108.83M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of IBEX Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

IBEX Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ:IBEX) reporting earnings?
A

IBEX Holdings (IBEX) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 18, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ:IBEX)?
A

IBEX Holdings (IBEX) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 24, 2020 for Q4 and the Actual EPS was $0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.16.

Q
What were IBEX Holdings’s (NASDAQ:IBEX) revenues?
A

IBEX Holdings (IBEX) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 24, 2020 for Q4 and the Actual Revenue was $100.9M, which beat the estimate of $96.2M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.